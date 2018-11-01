Judy Kathryn Purdom Cloyes

ELLIJAY, Ga. — Judy Cloyes passed away July 15, 2020, at the Sonshine Manor Personal Care Home in Ellijay, Georgia. She was 76 years of age. A native of Waycross, she graduated from Ware County High School where she was Homecoming Queen in 1961. She was preceded in death by her father, Lemuel A. Purdom, and mother, Dorothy May (McQuaig) Purdom. Left to grieve her loss include her husband, Bob, of Jasper, Georgia, sons, Rusty, wife Karen, and grandsons, Flynn and Jude, of Austin, Texas; Steve, wife, Kristin, and grandson, Colin, of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Mindy, and husband, Eric, grandchildren Ellianna, Ceanna, and Cooper, Glen Allen, Virginia; sisters, Sandra, husband, Leonard, of Brentwood, California, Barbara, of Waycross, brother, Larry, wife, Eloise, of Waycross; and cousins, Patricia McCarthy, of Waycross, and Jennifer Poulan, husband, Dorian, of Jacksonville, Florida. While living on St Simons Island, Judy met and married Ensign Bob Cloyes USN, in June 1967 and began a 31-year career as a Navy wife. Together they enjoyed duty stations in San Diego, California (twice), Brunswick, Georgia, Virginia Beach, Virginia (three times), Newport, Rhode Island, Monterey, California, and Keflavik, Iceland. While raising their children, Judy experienced the tremendous bond of both squadron and ship’s company wives’ groups. Retirement began in 1997 from Navy life for Bob, and for Judy from the administrative offices of the Virginia Beach School System. Since then, they have lived in El Cajon, California, Sequim, Washington, Blackshear, Georgia, and Jasper, Georgia, settling in the Bent Tree Community. Judy has been a life-long Episcopalian. She grew up in Grace Episcopal Church in Waycross and concluded in the Episcopal Church of the Holy Family in Jasper, Georgia. She converted Bob in 1967 and encouraged his participation in every Episcopal Church along the way. For all, it has been a time of mourning since she left this world. Be assured she continues to be kind, gracious, and loving in the Lord’s Kingdom as she has been a blessing here on Earth. A Celebration of Life service and reception will take place in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of your choice.