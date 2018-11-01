Judith ‘Judy’ Colleen Thomas

WAYCROSS — Mrs. Judith “Judy” Colleen Grant Thomas, 69, died suddenly Friday, June 5, 2020, from injuries received in an automobile accident. She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Judy graduated from Ware County High School in 1969, and she was a member of Zenith Baptist Church in Manor. She retired from Ware County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer, and she was currently a bus driver for the Ware County Board of Education. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Grant and Jewell Howard Grant; and her husband, Walter Dannah “Danny” Thomas. Survivors include three sons, Paul Thomas (Penny) of Waycross, Chuck Thomas (Cheryl) of Millwood, and Matt Thomas (Amber) of Waycross; five grandchildren, Bruce Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Christian Frick, Caden Thomas, and Mason Thomas; two sisters, Sue Wainwright (Jim) of Brunswick, and Linda Lee (Johnny) of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Zenith Baptist Church, 3634 Manor-Millwood Road. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Music Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Zenith Baptist Church, 3634 Manor- Millwood Road, Manor, Georgia, 31550. The service video will be uploaded to Judy’s Tribute Wall after the service. Subscribe to the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel to receive notifications when services are uploaded. Sympathy may also be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.