HOBOKEN – Judith “Judy” Ann Judge Crosby, 73, of Hoboken passed away Saturday evening, July 17, 2021, at her residence after a brief illness. Born in Queens, NY her parents were Thomas Judge and Hortense Smith Judge. Crosby is also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Judge; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Judge. She was a retired teacher from Memorial Drive Elementary School and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. After retiring, Crosby substituted at Hoboken Elementary School because she just loved to teach. She loved her children and being around her friends. Judy had a passion for volunteering for her church and was an avid volunteer for Loaves and Fishes. Survivors include her daughter, Erin Crosby of Las Vegas, NV; her son, Michael Crosby of St. John, VI; 2 brothers and a sister-in-law, Donald Judge (Joan) of Ridgewood, NJ and Brian Judge of Poughkeepsie, NY; her honorary sister, Sherry Gouette (Peter) of Melbourne, FL; a special friend, Tevis Atkins (Buddy) of Waycross; the women of Loaves and Fishes; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021, at 1 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2011 Darling Ave. Waycross, GA 31501. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Loaves and Fishes, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2011 Darling Ave. Waycross, GA 31501. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.