BLACKSHEAR — Judi Cazel, 78, died Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following a brief illness. Mrs. Cazel was a native of Peoria, Illinois, but had lived most of her life in Pierce County. She was the wife of the late Jim Cazel and daughter of the late Colonel Charles Weber and Josephine Dietz Weber. Mrs. Cazel retired as a mathematics teacher from Waycross Middle School with 38 years of service. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Cazel was a proud member of the community and spent her time volunteering with Memorial Satilla Auxiliary, assisting with blood drives, and her teacher’s sorority. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Ware County Retired Educators Association, the Red Hat Society, the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club. Mrs. Cazel enjoyed meeting with friends at the country club for dining and spending time playing different games. She was an FAA licensed pilot and had been awarded several aviation awards and accolades. Mrs. Cazel loved traveling and serving as “Co-Pilot” with her late husband, Jim Cazel. Survivors include two daughters, Cassie Joyner (husband David) of Buford, Georgia, and Lena Smallwood of Denton, Texas; three grandchildren, Jake, Julie, and Philip; a brother, Chuck Weber (wife Martia) and family of Las Vegas, Nevada. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.