BLACKSHEAR — Juanita Renee Crosby Holmes, 71, of Blackshear, passed away, from an extended illness Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Katie Holmes, of Midway, Georgia. Mrs. Holmes was born January 9, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Ralph and Libby Crosby, of Waycross, Georgia. An Air Force veteran, she lived in many areas of the United States, but, most recently made her home in Blackshear. Mrs. Holmes worked at several professions, but her favorite jobs included working for the telephone company as an operator, and in several capacities in the law enforcement field in Georgia and Tennessee. She will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed her garden, re-doing furniture, and was an excellent cook. Along with her parents, Mrs. Holmes was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracie Rene Holmes Fairchild. Survivors include her daughter, Katie Holmes; two grandchildren, Tanner and Reiley Fairchild; a great-granddaughter, Nova Fairchild; one brother, Rick Crosby (Debbie); a sister, Gayle Crosby Taylor (David); former husband, Kenneth Curt Holmes (Deb); former mother-in-law, Anne Holmes; and many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by close friends Judy Crews Belanger, Janie Johns, and Renata Anderson. Mrs. Holmes will be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.