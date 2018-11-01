WAYCROSS — Juanita Boyles Bryson, 81, of Waycross, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph’s/Candler Medical Center in Savannah after a sudden illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Lewis Vernon Boyles and Cora Grace Moore Boyles and made Waycross her home for her entire life. She was retired from the Okefenokee Regional Library System and was a member of West Carswell Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Gary Bryson, her son, Gary Van Bryson, one brother, Julian Boyles, and one sister, Gloria Jean Harnack. Juanita is survived by one son, Kelly Bryson and his wife, Marsha, of Waycross; two daughters, Dezaree Warner and her husband, William, of Waycross, Roxanne Farr and her husband, Harbin, of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Jenna Bryson, Devan Bryson, Leah Bryson Mancil and her husband, Robert, Paige Warner Rowe and her husband, Jonathan, Garrett Farr, Cason Farr, Landon Warner, Nicole Farr; two great-grandchildren, Ava Bryson, Hayger Bryson; and one great-grandson she was expecting in September; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 27, in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Carswell Baptist Church, 2236 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.