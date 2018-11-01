HOBOKEN — Joyce Griffin Thomas, 82, died Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at her residence in Brantley County. She was born in Brantley County to the late Bryant Griffin and Maggie Shuman Griffin Page. Mrs. Thomas was a hairdresser for more than 30 years and a member of Hoboken Baptist Church and the T.E.L. Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Keith Thomas, brother, Robert Page, and sister, Lois Warren. Survivors include two sons, Jeffery K. Thomas (Lisa), of Hoboken, and Kendall R. Thomas (Christy), of Hoboken; five grandchildren, Megan Rachel Thomas Hall (Shawn), Benjamin J. Thomas, Ethan James Thomas, Keith Franklin Thomas, and Kerri Elizabeth Thomas; great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Kamdyn Hall; brother, David Page (Patricia), of Hoboken; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Travis Bullard. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hoboken Baptist Church Building Fund, 4714 W. Main Street, Hoboken, Georgia, 31542. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.