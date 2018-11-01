WAYCROSS — Joyce Dale Thomas, 81, died at sunset on Friday, July 24, 2020. She had been in declining health since December 2019. Ms. Thomas was born in Waycross to the late Fred Miller Thomas Sr. and Nezzie Irene Johnson Thomas. Waycross was her home for all of her life, while vacations found her on Georgia beaches at sunrise and Colorado Rockies at sunset. Ms. Thomas graduated from Waycross Junior College in 1980 with an Associate Degree. She was employed from ages 18 to 80. In her 20s, Ms. Thomas was the calm voice of a telephone operator at Southern Bell. She spent many years as an office manager at Waycross Sportswear and most recently could be found at the gift shop of Memorial Satilla Health where she worked for 16 years. Along with her parents, Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by a brother, Fred M. Thomas, and a sister, Alene Blount. She is survived by one sister, Virginia Beglin, of Longmont, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews, Tyler Thomas, Terri Murphy, Donna Everett, Rebecca Snow, Amy King, Amanda Sydloski and Brian Beglin. Ms. Thomas was, years ago, an active member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church where she met her lifelong friend, Jennette Barrow. The family would like to acknowledge the love and exceptional care Ms. Thomas received at Ms. Jo’s Personal Care Home. A funeral was held Tuesday, July 28, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.