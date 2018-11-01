WAYCROSS — Joseph Reisenweber, 70, died in his home on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Waycross, Georgia. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Albert Reisenweber and Clara Hill Reisenweber. He was a loyal employee of General Electric for 46 years and an accomplished engineer. He also was an avid animal lover. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Reisenweber. Joseph is survived by his ex-wife, Andrea Reisenweber, of Waycross; a son, Steven Reisenweber and his wife, Tara Reisenweber, of New York; two grandchildren, Willow Reisenweber and Simone Reisenweber; two brothers, Robert Reisenweber, of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Kenneth Reisenweber, of Huntsville, Alabama; his niece, Maryann Petri; and his nephews, Chad Reisenweber and Scott Reisenweber, as well as numerous other relatives. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.