BLACKSHEAR — Mr. Joseph Mitchell “Mitch” Bowen, age 80, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday night, June 25, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. Born March 31, 1940, in Blackshear, he was a son of the late Thomas Malachi and Etta Roberson Bowen. A lifelong resident of Pierce County, Mr. Bowen was a 1958 graduate of Blackshear High School, never missing a day of school in all 12 years. He was a successful businessman, including being the former owner of the Amoco station in Blackshear, a longtime vehicle salesman for Parrish Motors and Waters Ford, a partner in the former Dixon-Bowen-Taylor Funeral Home, an owner of Oak Plaza Restaurant, and had enjoyed working at Real Barbeque the past few years. Mr. Bowen served as the Chairman of the Pierce County Commission for a pair of non-consecutive terms including 2002-2006 and 2010-2014. He was a member of Southgate Baptist Church but had also attended Truth Tabernacle in Blackshear. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowen was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael “Major” Blackshear; two sisters, Clara May Bowen and Margaret Votaw (Russell); 7 brothers, Walt Bowen (Thelma), Jack Bowen Mae), Kent Bowen (Lavada), Bob Bowen, Cornelius Bowen, and Bud Bowen (Virginia), and Quincy Bowen (Mary). Survivors include his wife, Norene Smith Bowen of Blackshear; daughter, Michelle Flynn (Bobby) of Blackshear; son, Mike Blackshear (Lori) of Blackshear; stepdaughter, Lynn Cheshire of Atlanta; stepson, Leslie Cheshire of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Colton Flynn and Mindie Blackshear, both of Blackshear; three stepgrandchildren, Jay, Zoe, and Seth Cheshire, all of Waycross; a sister, Louise Thornberry (Harvey) of Massillon, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Thigpen and Elder Jason Deal officiating. Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The use of masks and social distancing was recommended. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.