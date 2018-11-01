ALMA — Joseph Gregory Bullard, 70, of Alma, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Bacon County Hospital after a short illness. He was born in Bacon County on December 19, 1949, to Joe Bullard and Lois Christmas Bullard. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Azilene Christmas and Gerald Christmas. Survivors include his wife, Jenny Tanner Bullard; and son, James David Bullard, of Alma; a special cousin, Glenda Christmas Watson, of Lake City, Florida. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11, at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Thomas and the Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.