UNDATED — Joseph Emuel Herrin, 87, died Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at his residence in Brantley County. He was a native and lifelong resident of Brantley County. Mr. Herrin served in the United States Navy during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and he retired after 20 years of service. He also was employed by CSX Railroad for 11 years. Mr. Herrin was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, and he enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family. Mr. Herrin was preceded in death by his parents, Zibe King “Kay” Herrin and Dallas Orine Dickerson Herrin, and his sister, Peggy Herrin. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Patricia Jenkins Herrin; two sons, Joseph E. Herrin Jr. (Tracy), of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Kevin D. Herrin (Elaine), of Waycross; two stepchildren, R. Wade Bausch (Cindy), of Blackshear, and Al W. Bausch, of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Watson Herrin (Sandy), Jack Herrin (Dale) and Ronald Herrin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.