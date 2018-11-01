MANOR — Joseph Daniel Carmichael Sr., 64, of Manor, died Monday night, August 3, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. He was born in Homerville to the late Eugene Bradford Carmichael Sr. and Iva Lee James Carmichael. Mr. Carmichael lived in Manor all of his life and was a 1973 graduate of Clinch County High School. Soon after high school, he went to work at Voith Fabrics as a welder and machinist and worked there until he retired. He was a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church. Mr. Carmichael enjoyed fishing and traveling and was a friend to all. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Shirel Jean Colley Carmichael, three brothers, E.B. Carmichael Jr., Carey Dun- can Carmichael and James Allen Carmichael, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ottis and Inez Colley, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane and Junior Johnson. Survivors include two sons, Joseph Daniel “Danny” Carmichael Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of New Market, Alabama, and Eli Carmichael, of Manor; two grandsons, Aydan and Gabe Carmichael; three sisters-in-law, Eleanor Carmichael, Janice Carmichael, and Jamie Carmichael, all of Manor; three brothers-in-law, Tommy Colley and his wife, Patsy, of Offerman, Edward Colley and his wife, Carol, of Patterson, Gary Colley and his wife, June, of Offerman; special friends, Debbie Lee, Buddy O’Berry and Charles Mills; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 6 p.m. Friday, August 7, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization was by cremation. The family received friends from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.