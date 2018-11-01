WAYCROSS — Joseph Adam Dean, 57, of Waycross died Thursday, February 11, 2021, after a brief illness. Dean was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to John William Dean III and Sandra Sue Wilson Lane. He made Waycross his home for the majority of his life. Dean was a member of Oak Hill Baptist and last worked for T&T Fence Company before his health forced him to retire several years ago. Dean was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Sue Wilson Lane. Dean is survived by two children, Matthew Joseph Dean of Waycross, Elizabeth Rigdon and her husband Richard of Waycross; one granddaughter, Madelynn Rigdon of Waycross; his father, John William Dean III and his wife Joyce of Maynardville, Tennessee; his brother, John William Dean IV of Waycross; and numerous other relatives. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.