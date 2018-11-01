WAYCROSS — Jonathan “Jonny” Maurice Benek, 24, passed away suddenly, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence in Waycross. He was born in Waycross, Georgia, and was a 2014 graduate of Ware County High School. He was currently employed at the Walmart Neighborhood Market of Waycross and formerly attended Jamestown Baptist Church. He most recently attended Remnant Church. Jonathan was a devoted uncle, a loving son and a loyal brother and friend to all. A gentle soul, his mission in life was to spread joy and laughter everywhere he went. He was a lover of music, skateboarding, and life. He was a son of the late Ronald Eugene Benek Sr. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Maurice and Faye Hannah, his paternal grandfather, John Benek, and an uncle, Johnny Benek. He is survived by his devoted mother, Mary Hannah Benek, of Waycross; a sister, Taylor Bennett (Brandon), of Waycross; a special niece, Isla Reese Bennett, of Waycross; a brother, Ronald Eugene Benek Jr., of Waycross; his grandmother, Phyllis Benek, of Wadsworth, Ohio; three aunts, Cindy Goegelman, of Jupiter, Florida, Conni Benek, of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Patti Ellzey (Dennis), of Valdosta; and three uncles, James Hannah, of St. Marys, Maurice Hannah Jr. (Eyvonne), of Waycross, and Thomas Benek (Vicki), of Wadsworth, Ohio. A private memorial service was held Saturday, April 11, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Nashville Recovery Center, 6030 Neighborly Ave., Nashville, Tennessee, 37209. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.