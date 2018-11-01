BLACKSHEAR — Mr. Jonathan Blake Walker, age 27, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning, March 18, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah from injuries sustained in an accident. Born July 7, 1993, in Waycross, he was a son of Michael Felton and Shannon Cullop Walker. He lived most of his life in Blackshear and was a 2011 graduate of Pierce County High School. He had attended the University of North Georgia and studied Criminal Justice, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2016. While in college, he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) Fraternity. He had served for six years with the Georgia National Guard and was currently a deputy with the Ware County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear. Blake was a true southern gentleman. Dressed to the nines and never had a hair out of place. He was a great husband, son, brother, friend, and dog dad. Blake was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. Blake had a heart for serving others and always lending a listening ear when people needed it the most. Preceding him in death was his paternal grandparents, Bobby, and Margaret Walker; his maternal grandfather, Herman Cullop; and an uncle, Bobby Walker, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Ericka Trott Walker of Blackshear; parents, Mike and Shannon Walker of Blackshear; sister, Michaela Walker (fiancé Trey Peacock) of Blackshear; grandparents, Norma Cullop of Hazlehurst and Ken and Terry McQuaig of Euless, Texas; his in-laws, Ray Trott (wife Beverly) of Helen, Georgia and Kay Trott of Cleveland, Georgia; brother-in-law, Ryan Trott (wife Nickie) of Jefferson, Georgia; sister-in-law, Miranda Cantrell (husband Benson) of Cleveland, Georgia; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross. Serving as pallbearers were Sgt. Michael Merritt, Sgt. Ethan Murray, Cpl. Bernard Cooks, Deputy Michael Patterson, Deputy Jeff Nolan, and Det. James Cox. Honorary pallbearers were the Ware County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia State Patrol, Staff of Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), and all law enforcement officers of all departments. The family received friends on Sunday at the church one hour prior to the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.harthfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.