Johnson, Forsyth Slightly Hurt In Tuesday Collision

Two people were treated at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Linwood Drive and Burke Street Tuesday after a driver failed to stop for a stop sign, said Ware County Sheriff Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Willard Malcolm Johnson III, 20, of Blackshear, suffered scrapes and was bleeding and Jerry Clint Forsyth, 69, of Burke Street, sustained scratches and had a complaint of back pain, Skerratt said.

He said Ware County Emergency Medical Service technicians rendered aid to the victims at the scene but that neither required ambulance transport to the hospital.

Johnson, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, was northbound on Linwood Drive. Forsyth, driving a 2017 Honda HRV, was westbound on Burke Street. Johnson failed to stop at the stop sign on Linwood Drive, causing the Forsyth vehicle to strike the middle of the passenger side of Johnson’s truck.

Johnson’s truck then entered a spin and overturned twice into a yard in the 600 block of Linwood Drive, landing upright on its four tires. Forsyth’s SUV made a 180-degree spin before coming to rest.

Skerratt said a spare tire from the Johnson truck was catapulted 271 feet before striking and damaging some hedges in a yard in the 600 block of Linwood Drive.

Skerratt said both vehicles endured major damage.

Deputy Jeff Nolan investigated the 4:14 p.m. accident.