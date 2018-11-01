Johnny ‘J.J.’ Walter James

PARIS, Tex. — Johnny “J.J.” James, 59, passed away quietly at his home on Monday, January 18, 2021. James was born March 30, 1961, in Clinton, South Carolina, to the Rev. Benjamin (Fred) James and Shirley Patterson James. He attended Ware County schools but graduated from Brantley County High School. James moved to Paris, Texas, to work as a nuclear Med Tech, first at Southside and later at Paris Regional. Prior to that, he was Nuclear Med Tech in Albany, Georgia. In his early years, James was a paramedic with Ware County EMS and then with Life Flight out of Jacksonville, Florida. He loved to fish and would go absolutely anywhere to fish. James loved his Georgia Bulldogs, but most of all he loved his children and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin James; his maternal grandparents, the Rev. Frank Patterson and Myrtie Patterson; his paternal grandparents, John Henry James and Hazel James; and his infant son, Timothy James. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Courtney James, Sommer James, Savanna James, Hali Shropshire, and Joshua James; nine grandchildren; his mother, Shirley Patterson James; two sisters, Teresa James King and Sharon James Rogers; as well as numerous other family members and friends. No public service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.