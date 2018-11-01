BAXLEY — Johnnie Steven Curtis Jr., 43, died suddenly Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Baxley. Curtis was a native of Waycross having graduated from Ware County High School in 1996. He was formerly employed with bridge companies and in construction with his friend, Perlie Paulk. Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Steven Curtis Sr.; his step-father, Michael O. Peavey; maternal grandfather, Leroy Curtis; and paternal grandparents, Doris, and Carl Strickland. Survivors include his daughter, Alyssa Lynn Curtis; his mother, Jackie Byrd (Daniel) of Waycross; his sister, Stephanie Curtis (Mehdi Arani) of Woodland Hills, Calif.; nephews, Joshua, Kyler, and Shane; maternal grandmother, Hilda Carter; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 25, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and service recording at Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.