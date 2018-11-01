WAYCROSS — Johnna Ann Mosley Jernigan, 47, of Waycross died Saturday, November 21, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Mrs. Jernigan was born in Waycross to Eston Carl Mosley and Betty Ann Ledford Metts and made Waycross her home most of her life. She was a hardworking lady giving her all to whatever in life she attempted to do. She was a graduate of Appling County High School Class of 1992. Johnna was a sweetheart of a lady who loved her family unconditionally and made her boys her life. She also loved her dogs and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband Robby Jernigan, of Waycross; two sons, Micah Jernigan (Katie Kratzer), of Hoboken, Matthew Jernigan (Leah Herrin), of Waycross; her mother, Betty Ann Metts, of Blackshear; her father, Eston Mosley (Peggy), of Waycross; four siblings, Lisa Browning, of Valdosta, Tammy Swain, of Warner Robins, Georgia, Amy Cohen (Neal), of Charleston, South Carolina, Donna Herrin, of Waycross; three special dogs, Boots, Lucy, Bella; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations are made to Matthew Jernigan to help offset medical expenses, P.O. Box 1653, Waycross, GA, 31502. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.