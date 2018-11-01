WAYCROSS — John Winston “J.W.” Smith, Sr., 83, died Thursday morning, December 31, 2020, at Harborview Satilla. Smith was a native of Coffee County, but he lived most of his life in Waycross. Smith graduated from Wacona High School and South Georgia College. He studied physics at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Smith was the founder and operator of Hebardville Printing Company. He was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church, Needmore, and Bell Lake Hunting Clubs. Smith served as a Georgia Hunter Safety Instructor, Boy Scout- Master of Troop No. 314, and as a District Scout Leader. In the 1960s, he served in the Civil Defense. Smith deeply loved his family, his country, and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jaxon Smith and Ozell Hersey Smith; and brother, Dorsey Smith. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Katherine Louise Sills Smith of Waycross; three children, John W. Smith Jr. (Karen) of Suwanee, William J. Smith (Nida) of Waycross, and Diane Croy (Steve) of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Dustin Smith (Laura), Winston Smith (Noemi), Seth Smith (Meredith), Will Smith Jr. (Bailey), Brett Croy and Bailee Croy; greatgrandchildren, Madison Welch-Voltz, Sadie Smith, Cole Smith, Mary Smith, Asa Smith, and Sawyer Smith; one brother, Robert Smith of Sardis, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Hebardville United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.