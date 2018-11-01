WAYCROSS — John J “JJ” Spivey Sr., 87, of Waycross, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born in Douglas to the late Lunzy and Rhoda Lott Spivey. His stepmother Hazel Grantham Spivey resides in Douglas. Spivey graduated from Douglas High School in 1952 and served in the National Guard then the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He graduated from the Business College at the University of Georgia then obtained his Masters of Public Health Administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Spivey worked for the state of Georgia as the administrator of the Southeast Health District until his retirement. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed golf and rooting for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Spivey was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Spivey Norris, his brother-in-law, Carl Dean Norris, and their son Dean Norris. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elaine Brown Spivey, his brother, Al Spivey, of Douglas, and his children, Barney (Amy) Spivey, of Douglas, Jaye (Chuck) Smith, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, John (Mary Ford) Spivey, of Douglas, and Andy (Kim) Spivey, of Blackshear. He has eight grandchildren. A private family celebration of John J. Spivey’s life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 401 Pendleton Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.org. Sims Funeral Home, Douglas, in charge of arrangements.