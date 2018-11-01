BLACKSHEAR — John Eustace “Buddy” Bowen, 91, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. Born March 14, 1930, in Waycross, Bowen was a son of the late John Samuel and Mamie Youmans Bowen. He graduated from Wacona High School in 1947 and drove the school bus for a couple of years. He enlisted in the Georgia National Guard in 1948 and served for 26 years retiring with the rank of Major. Bowen also worked for CSX Transportation in Waycross, beginning as a machinist apprentice, and through years of faithful service to the company, he was promoted to Supervisor of Quality Control and traveled the eastern coastline offering assistance where needed. Bowen married Jean Crawford of Waycross on April 15, 1950, and was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and a Christian friend to all. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear, attended the Enriched Sunday School Class, was active in the JOY Group, and had been a church bus driver for many trips. In addition to his parents, Bowen was preceded in death by all of his brothers and two sisters-in-law, Sam Bowen, Royce (Waunell) Bowen, Eugene (Geneva) Bowen, and Coye Bowen. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Jean Crawford Bowen of Blackshear; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Leon Cochran of St. Marys and Diane and Eddie Bennett of Mershon; grandchildren, Dr. JoAnna Picard (husband Brett) of St. Marys, Jody Cochran (wife Heather) of Waverly, Dr. Leslie Dowling (husband David) of Mershon, and Jim Bennett (wife Marilyn) of Mershon; great-grandchildren, Austin Cochran, Anniston Cochran, Caleb Picard, Gabby Picard, Drake Dowling, Caroline Dowling, Landri Bennett, Chandler Bennett, and Parker Bennett; sister and brother-in-law, Dale and Joe Lee of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Sue S. Bowen of Waycross and Shelba M. Bowen of Alma; and several special nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral took place Friday, April 9, at Waters Cemetery. The family requests all members of the First Baptist Church Enriched Sunday School Class and The 70’s Supper Club to serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blackshear First Baptist Church, 670 Main Street, Blackshear, 31516, or to a favorite charity of one’s choice. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.