CLERMONT, Fla. — John Daniel Brigmond, 61, of Clermont, Fla., passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. Brigmond was born in Orlando, Fla., to John Henry Brigmond (deceased) and Bobbie Jean Jones Brigmond. He was a member of the Orlando Pentecostal Church and he had a Love and Passion for the Lord. He enjoyed working with and helping people from all walks of life. Brigmond is survived by his wife, Robin Brigmond; daughters, Amanda (Kyle) Allen of Waycross; granddaughters, Haileigh and Peyton Allen, Robin Wall of Hoboken; sisters, Patricia Miller of St. Cloud, Fla.; Sandra Brown of Eustis, Fla., Julia Huff of St. Cloud, Fla., and brother, Jeffery Brigmond of Nashville, Tenn.; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, with a funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon at Los Pentecostals de Kissimmee, 750 Office Plaza Blvd, Kissimmee, Fla. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com