John Buford ‘J.B.’ Roundtree

HOMERVILLE — John “J.B.” Buford Roundtree, 85, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness. Roundtree was born January 10, 1935, in Pierce County, Georgia, to the late Buford Roundtree and Susie Lilly Bowman Roundtree. He was a small engine mechanic for Browning McNeal’s Power Mowers and was a charter member of the Harvest Time Church of God. Roundtree was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Boatright Roundtree; one son, Michael Buford Roundtree; one sister, Emma Dean Griffin; one brother, William Franklin Roundtree; and one son-in-law, Jerel Anderson. Survivors are one daughter, Tiffiney Autumn Anderson, Pearson, Georgia; four sons and daughters-in-law, William Timothy and Karen Roundtree, Leesburg, Georgia, John Wayne and Tammy Roundtree, Pearson, Georgia, Thomas Wesley and Caroline Roundtree, Travisville, Georgia, and Kenny Lamar and Jennifer Roundtree, Axson, Georgia; one stepson and step daughter-in-law, Kevin and Loremy Findley, Homerville; three sisters, Fosteen Banks, Shirley Aldridge and Betty Higgs, all of Waycross; two brothers and sisters-in- law, Larry and Lena Roundtree and Ray and Pat Roundtree, all of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, John Wayne and Milyn Roundtree II, Heather and Devin Long, Mitchell Roundtree, Ben and Elizabeth Johnston, Brock Roundtree, Autumn Anderson, Annie and Dustin Bagley, Lee Anderson, Savannah Bell, Derrick Carter and Mikayla Vining; eight great-grandchildren, Camden Roundtree, Aleigha Johnston, Micaiah Johnston, Ethan B. Bagley, Dane Roundtree, Logan Roundtree, Madi- lynn White and Michael Bell III; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral was held Tuesday, July 21, in the Chapel of Roundtree Funeral Home. Interment was in the Shiloh Church Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net Roundtree Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.