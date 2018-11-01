GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — John Allen Thomas, 76, of Waycross, died Sunday evening, December 13, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Florida, after an extended illness. Thomas was born in Homerville, Georgia, to the late John H. Thomas and Mary Agnes Daniel Thomas and made Ware County his home for most of his life. He worked for many years for Standard Container in Homerville and has been driving Bus No. 8 for the Ware County Board of Education for many years. Thomas was an avid hunter and fisherman who was the founding member of the Okefenokee Sportsman Club and a faithful member of Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Outside of hunting and fishing, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all the time spent with them. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by seven siblings, Mary Alma Thomas, Calvett Thomas, George Earl Thomas, Melvin Thomas, Sammy Thomas, Terry Thomas, and Geraldine Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Thomas of Waycross; two children, Tony Thomas, wife Lavone, of Waycross, and Diana Yawn, husband Robby, of Waycross; three grandchildren, Curt Thomas, wife Emily, of Waycross, Cassie Thomas, of Waycross, Blake Yawn, wife Cheyenne, of Waycross; two great-grandchildren, Beckham Thomas and Eli Yawn; six siblings, David Thomas, wife Lynn, of Brunswick, Liston Thomas, wife Darlene, of Brunswick, Lizzie Mae Thomas, Myrtle Pittman, husband Bobby, Melba Dean Bennett, Sheila Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Burial was in the church cemetery. The family received friends at 10 a.m. at the church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.