WAYCROSS — Joel Henry Thomas, 82, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. He was born in Nicholls, Georgia, to the late Aubrey Estus Thomas and Mary Smith Thomas. Joel retired from CSX Railroad and was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. He also served in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ann Marie Thrift, an infant daughter, Ann Marie Thomas, a daughter, Jo Ann Thomas Carroll, and five siblings, Orvie Carroll Thomas, Wynsdohl “Buddy” Thomas, Dudley Thomas, Dorothy Tanner, and Aubrey Estus “Verlyn” Thomas. Joel is survived by two sons, Tony Thomas (Tina), of Waycross, and Rodney Kevin Thomas (Robin), of Tallahassee, Florida; six grandchildren, Lauren McKnight Dean (Jackson), of Newnan, Josh Sandiford (Valarie), of Waycross, Nikki Carroll Newton (Justin), of Calhoun, Georgia, Kelli Ann Carroll Tracy (Justin), of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Jet Thomas, of Waycross, and Wyatt Thomas, of Tallahassee, Florida; four greatgrandchildren, Olivia Sandiford, Cohen Dean, J.T. Newton, and Hollis Dean; honorary granddaughter, Myra Spradley; a sister, Jeanette Moore, of Waycross; two sisters-inlaw, Frances Melton, of Waycross, and Mary Thomas, of Jackson, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.