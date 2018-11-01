WAYCROSS — Joe Brown McKinnon, 88, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. He was born and raised in Ware County to the late Scot K. McKinnon and Eliza Anne Corbett McKinnon. Joe retired from Anchor Glass in Jacksonville, Florida, and moved to Blackshear several years ago. Joe attended Bethel Baptist Church in Blackshear and served in the United States Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, Joe also was preceded in death by his wife, Annie L. McKinnon, a son, Mike McKinnon, and daughter-in-law, Janet McKinnon. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Rowell McKinnon, of Waycross; four children, Debra Montgomery (husband, Gary), Joe B. McKinnon (wife, Wanda), Scott McKinnon, and Roxanne McCord (husband, Wesley), all of Jacksonville, Florida; three stepchildren, Harold Rowell (wife, Brigitte), of Jesup, Timmy Rowell (wife, Michelle), of Alma, and Pamela Montgomery, of Jacksonville; and numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. A funeral was held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Edgewood Cemetery in Jacksonville. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.