SAVANNAH — Joanne Dubose, 66, of Savannah, Georgia, formerly of Waycross died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joe H. Dubose and Clara Aldridge Dubose. Survivors include her son, Phillip Everett (Donna); grandson, Andrew Everett of Fernandina Beach, Florida; sister, Shirley Marie Branan (Kyle) of Elberton, Georgia, and sister, Sherry Lynn Stalvey (Steve) of Woodbridge, Virginia. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.