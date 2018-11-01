JoAnn Waters Cannon, 74, of Blackshear, Georgia, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Satilla Hospice House in Waycross. She was born November 2, 1945, in Claxton, Georgia, to the late Reginald Waters and Mildred Rustin Waters. She was affectionately known as Ma, Granny, Mama Jo, and Grandmama. She worked at Action Pact (Concerted Services) Early Head Start Program and later became a homemaker. She was a member of West Carswell Baptist Church where she was a member of the WMU. She loved the outdoors, going to the beach, and planting flowers in her yard. JoAnn enjoyed reading her Bible and sitting in her sunroom. She loved to fish and spending all the time she could with her kids and grandkids. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Faye Cannon, a sister, Judy Waters Deloach, a brother, Jerry Waters, stepson, Danny Cannon, and stepson-in-law, Nathan O’Neal. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Cannon; children, Kerry (Iva) Cannon, Everette Cannon, Angie (Sonny) Bland and Jim (Deena) Cannon; stepchildren, Wayne (Lynn) Cannon, Jerri O’Neal, Chaselyn Thompson; sisters, Jeannette Morris and Geneva (Larry) Wiggins; brothers, Steve “Buck” Waters and Wayne (Karen) Waters; 20 grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service was held Friday at 11 a.m. at West Carswell Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating. Committal service followed at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia.