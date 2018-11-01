WAYCROSS — Jimmy Scales Rutland, 75, of Waycross, died Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Florida after an extended illness. Rutland was born in West Point, Georgia to the late John Milton Rutland and Willia Pearl Scales Rutland and made Waycross his home for many years. Rutland served his country faithfully in the United States Navy and worked for Fruit of the Loom and Holiday Inn for many years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and college football and was a former member of Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Rutland was preceded in death by a brother, John W. Rutland. Rutland is survived by his caretaker and former wife, Doris Perritt of Waycross; a daughter, Sabrina Rutland of Jacksonville, Florida; a son, James Rutland of Jacksonville, Florida; two stepchildren, Sheila Foster (Keith) of Blackshear, Clint White (Daniele) of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Quenton Byrd of Blackshear, Willis “Bama” Byrd (Samantha) of Waycross, Gabe White of Waycross, Nathilee White of Waycross, Patrick White of Waycross, Madison Browning, and Samantha Foster of Fernandina Beach, Florida; four great-grandchildren, Liliana Byrd, Alaina Byrd, Evelyn Byrd, and Dallon Browning; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon, December 29, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.