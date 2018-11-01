WAYCROSS — Jimmy Randall Dean, 70, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, following a sudden illness. Dean was a native and life-long resident of Ware County, the son of the late Woodrow Dean and Christine Myers Dean. He also was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Cody Norman and Brittany Simmons, a brother, Johnny Dean, and a brother-in-law, the Rev. Hilton Martin. Dean retired as a painter from Jim’s Welding. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Debbie Dean, of Waycross; three children, Craig Randall Dean (wife, Vira), of Waycross, Michelle Brewer (husband, Chris), of Lumber City, and April Dameron (husband, James), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Skylar Norman, Austin Dameron, Dallas Dameron, Nadya Dean, and Marina Dean; two sisters, Louise Dean, of Waycross, and Marie Martin, of Blackshear, two brothers, Frank Dean (wife, Paula), of Waycross, and Joe Dean, of Douglas; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help with funeral expenses. www.fundafamily.com/donation.aspx?M=22591&C=16778. A graveside service for family and friends was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Jordan Cemetery of Dixie Union with Pastor Mike Gilbert officiating. The webcast of the service has been uploaded to the tribute page at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.