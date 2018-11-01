WAYCROSS — Jimmy Larry Hiott, 72, of Waycross died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence after a sudden illness. Hiott was born in Waycross to the late Newt Hiott and Mary Louise Ivey Hiott and made Waycross his home for most of his life. After graduating from Waycross High School, Hiott enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country faithfully in Vietnam. Hiott worked many years before retiring from the City of Waycross as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. In addition to his parents, Hiott was preceded in death by three siblings, Andrew Hiott, Roy Newt Hiott, and JoAnn Hiott Hickox; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hiott, Monica Hiott, Kay Hiott, and Ann Hiott; and a brother-in-law, Avery Crews. Hiott is survived by four brothers, L.A. Hiott of Waycross, Wayne Hiott of Blackshear, Johnny Hiott of Waycross, and William Hiott of Waycross; a sister, Carolyn Crews of Yulee, Florida; special friends, Virginia Thrift and Jimmy Ray Thrift; a faithful canine companion, Walter; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Wednesday, June 30, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.