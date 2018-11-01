WAYCROSS — Jim Taylor, 77, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born in Ware County to the late Early W. Taylor and Aleane King Taylor. Taylor retired from Pepsi Cola Company after 35 years of employment and was the former owner and operator of Millwood Food Mart for 16 years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings, Bobby Taylor, Earl Taylor and Lucille Turner. He is survived by his wife, Judy Taylor, of Waycross; three children, Janice Ann Dixon (Joe), of Blackshear, Judy Kay Livingston, of Waycross, and James Carlos Taylor (Becky), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Clay Williams (Chelsea), Jenna Moore (Justin), Austin Taylor (Madison), Ashton Taylor and Leanna Livingston; two greatgrandchildren, Lucas Williams and Brooklyn Williams; eight siblings, George Taylor (Janet), of Waycross, Kay Dixon (Jimmy), of Waycross, Fred Taylor (Hilda), of Waycross, Sally Selden (Don), of Waycross, Calvin Taylor (Shirley), of Alma, David Taylor (Gayle), of Waycross, Kenny Taylor (Winona), of Waycross, and Linton Taylor (Bonnie), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held Wednesday, April 1, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.