Jewel F. Rogers

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Jewel Franklin Rogers, 95, of Hawkinsville, formerly of Blackshear, died Monday morning, October 12, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Pinewood Manor in Hawkinsville. She was born in Florala, Alabama, to the late Millard and Annie Taylor Franklin. A former resident of Charlton County, she was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and was the leader of W.M.U. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was also a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Waycross. Mrs. Rogers retired as an office manager for Dr. George and Dr. H.K. Heath Jr. She was an avid golfer and Mah Jongg player. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James C. Rogers, one brother, Carl Franklin. Survivors include two daughters, Jeannette Lee (Jimmy), of Hoboken, and Janice Brauda (Ervin), of Blackshear; two stepchildren, Gary Rogers (Mary Ann), of Albany, and Brenda Young (Buddy), of Ponte Vedra, Florida; two brothers, Neal Franklin, of Alabama, and Gene Franklin, of Dallas, Georgia; two sisters, Mildred Hart, of Alabama, and Melba Crews, of Romano, Alabama. Her pride and joy also surviving are her grandchildren, Alisa Joyce, Bradley Rowell, Michelle Ray, Sam Ray, III (Jessica), Kevin Rogers, Kelly Rogers, and Melissa Voile (Cris); also her special great-grandchildren, A.J., Georgia, Quincey, Madeline, Lanna, Abby, Davis, Tyler, Sam IV, and Ben; great-great-grandchildren, Grayson, Camden, Kaiden, Madison, and Hannah; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October, 14, at the Greenlawn Mausoleum. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.