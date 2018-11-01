NASHVILLE — Jessie Dallas “Dale” Sumner Jr., 69, of Nashville, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born March 28, 1951, in Tift County to the late Dallas J. Sumner and the late Helen Morton. He was a retired insurance agent with Woodmen of the World and American General. He was a member of the Nashville Church of God. He cherished his family, loved to shop, and was a huge UGA fan. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Billy Burdette, Roger Burdette, and Gerald Sumner. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sumner, of Nashville; two daughters, Melanie Dixon, of Waycross, and Kylie Sumner, of Waycross; step-daughter, Donna Joiner, of Nashville; stepson, Andy Lewis, of Nashville; sister, Loretta Bennett, of Hahira; five grandchildren, Ty Griffin, Low Rivers, Kylea Sumner, Loren Suggs, and Ansley Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Kash Suggs and Briggs Suggs; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, in Nashville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Scott Walker and the Rev. Larry Daughtry officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lovein Funeral Home, of Nashville.