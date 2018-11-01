WAYCROSS — Jesse W. Stapleton, 78, of Waycross died late Saturday night, March 27, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. He was born in Homerville, Georgia, on March 9, 1943. He moved to Waycross at the age of 15. He was retired from Champion International where he worked as the Green Line Supervisor. He was of the Baptist faith. An avid outdoorsman, Stapleton loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed watching professional wrestling on TV. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always laughing, smiling, joking, and having a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with. More than anything he will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, and the wonderful husband and father he was. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Willard Stapleton, his mother, Lillie Royals Stapleton Thrift, his stepfather, Elbert Thrift, his son, Jesse James Stapleton, his grandson, Jesse James Braddock, his paternal grandparents, John and Ida Stapleton, his maternal grandparents, Marion and Arrel Royals, and his sister, Arlene Stapleton. He is survived by his wife, Vonda Stapleton of Waycross, five daughters, Tammy Stapleton of Waycross, Jessica Hendrix (Reuben) of Waycross, Kristen Stapleton (James Braddock) of Waycross, Michele Hart (Stephen) of Waycross, Madison Stapleton of Waycross, a son, Talmadge Roberson of Blackshear, five grandchildren, Destiney Braddock, Matthew Hendrix, Kayden Stapleton, Leeann Brinson, Rebecca Brinson, one sister, Shirley Massey (Tim) of Alma and numerous other relatives. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 31 (today) in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.