ALMA — Jerry M. Miles, 72, of Alma passed away Tuesday, January 12, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, after a short illness. He was born August 24, 1948 in Bacon County to James E. “Buck” Miles and Christine Turner Miles. Besides his parents, Miles was preceded in death by a brother, James Leslie Miles. Miles was retired from the Alma Telephone Company after more than 39 years, and was a member of the Bacon Lodge No. 56 (Mason). He also was a member Deacon and Trustee of Wesley Chapel Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Alice Tucker Miles of Mershon; three sons, Ryan (Amy) Miles of Nicholls, Jason Mikeal (Marie) Miles and Lance Leslie (Lisa) Miles of Alma; six grandchildren, Amy Morgan, Garrett Miles, Will Miles, Annagrace Miles, Josuah and Justin Chesnut; five great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Levi and Hunter Brannen, Haven and Remi Gayle Morgan; one brother, Terry Miles of Baxley and sister-in-law, Diane M. Boatright. A graveside service with full Masonic Rites was held Thursday, January 14, at Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Williams and the Rev. Jimmy Miles officiating. Honorary pallbearers were ATC Employees, members of Wesley Chapel Church and Lauris Mullis. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.