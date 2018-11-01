NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Jerry M. McKinnon, 62, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., passed from this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Niagara Hospice House, in the presence of his life partner. Born on November 6, 1957, in Douglas, Georgia, he was the son of the late Chester McKinnon and the late Shelby White. Jerry was raised and attended schools in Georgia. In his early 20s, he began working on oil rigs and met his life partner, Robert “Art” MacFarlane in 1980. Their life adventure took them to Orlando, Florida, Waycross, Georgia, to reconnect with family, Niagara Falls, and Houston, Texas. Jerry and Art permanently settled locally in 2015. All along, he was employed in many capacities of the hospitality industry, retiring due to his illness. In May 2012, Jerry was awarded a certificate in Hospitality Operations from Niagara County Community College. He was a passionate private person, well-read, loved music, had a green thumb, and loved animals. In addition to his life partner, Jerry is survived by a stepsister, Liz D’Souza, of Waycross, Georgia; stepbrother, Scott Willis, of Waycross, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service will be held at a later date with interment in Northridge Cemetery. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the Niagara County SPCA or to Flener Packer Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, Otto Redanz Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at GOODLANDERCARES.com.