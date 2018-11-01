BRUNSWICK — Jerry Lamar Saunders of Brunswick, Georgia, passed away June 26, 2020, at the age of 79 after an extended illness. He was born November 12, 1940, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Jesse Paul Saunders and Estelle Beard Saunders. Jerry served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of the University of Tampa. After his service, he worked as a private contractor for the government as a chemist before going into business for himself. He was the founder of many successful companies, most notably Michael’s Deli, which has been in business for more than 41 years. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Saunders, and one sister, Sharon Saunders Tatum. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Andrea Hall Saunders; one daughter, Kathie Walker; two sons, Chris Saunders (Sarah), and Michael Saunders, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.