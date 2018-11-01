ALMA — Jerry H. Carter, 80, of Alma passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital after a short illness. He was born December 30, 1940 in Bacon County to Randolph Carter and Juanita Williams. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lavelle Carter and two sisters, Mary Ann Carter and Trellis Carter. Carter was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, security guard for the Bacon County Recreation Department and was bailiff for the Bacon County Courts. Survivors include two stepbrothers, Herbert Stokes “Jr.” and wife, Joann, of Alma, and Sidney Stokes of Atlanta; half-sister, Sue Carter and husband, Roger, and stepsister, Vinnie Meeks and husband, Donald, of Nicholls; also many special friends and colleagues in Alma and Bacon County. A graveside service was held Thursday, January 14, at Rose Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Taylor officiating. Eulogies were given by: Ricky Gilliard, Larry Taylor, Eva Johnson, Joe Boatright, Zach Johnson and Judge Kelly Brooks. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.