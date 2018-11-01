WAYCROSS — Mr. Jerry Eugene Aspinwall, 61, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness. Aspinwall was born in Wayne County to the late Reppard Archibald Aspinwall and Myrtle Hickox Aspinwall. He lived most of his life in Pierce County and attended Blackshear High School. Aspinwall attended the Living River Church of God and was also a painter and carpenter. In addition to his parents, Aspinwall was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Jacobs and Betty Jo Aspinwall. He is survived by four children; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Joey Aspinwall (Nancy) of Holly Pond, Alabama; two sisters, Linda Thrift (Tommy) of Hahira, and Wanda Melton of Hastings, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews., A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.co m. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.