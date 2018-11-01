SAVANNAH — Mr. Jerry Dean Aldridge Sr., 65, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah. Aldridge was born in Ware County to the late Claude Allen Aldridge and Francis Mc-Dowell Aldridge. He served in the United States Army, and he retired from CSX Railroad as a carman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, but he most affectionately loved his family. In addition to his parents, Aldridge was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronnie Aldridge, Tommy Aldridge, Darrell Aldridge, and Danny Aldridge; and two sisters, Wanda and Donna Aldridge. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Steedley Aldridge of Waycross; five children, Jerry Aldridge, Jr. (Christy) of Brantley County, Danny Aldridge (Clinda) of Lakeland, Amy Catlett (Will) of Brantley County, Kelly Hollingsworth (Billy) of Jesup and Kimberly Davis (Tommy) of Waycross; grandchildren, Danny Aldridge, Jr., MacKenzie Aldridge, Skyler Aldridge, Lexi Willis, Gabe Aldridge, Paige Willis, Kloee Aldridge, Taylor Aldridge, Caden Aldridge, Noah Davis, Paisley Hollingsworth, Brinlee Aldridge, Kason Davis, Briggs Hollingsworth, Taylor Moore, Katelyn Moore, Alexis Catlett, Taylor Catlett, Michael Moore and Kasey Catlett; great-grandchild, Maelyn Ruesga; brothers, Billy Bell of Eufaula, Alabama, Earl Aldridge (Carolyn) of Blackshear, Claude Allen Aldridge (Molly), Michael Griffin (late Dale) of Brantley County, and Van Aldridge of Brantley County; sisters, Judy Mc-Donald (husband Calvin) of Nahunta, Glenda Davis (Buddy) of Waycross; special friends, Eric, Becky and Lindsey Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Friday, November 6, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.