OFFERMAN — Jerry David Davis Sr., 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at home under the care of GHC Hospice and his loving family. A resident of Offerman his entire life, Jerry was born on January 5, 1954, in Jesup, Georgia. He worked in construction for most of his life before taking a position with the Pierce County Jail, which he worked for nearly 10 years. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed growing plants, woodworking, fishing, and deer hunting. Fall was his favorite season and he truly loved spending time outdoors with the ones he loved the most. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Gill Davis, of Offerman; mother and father, J.B. and Geraldine Davis, of Offerman; four sons, Davey Davis and wife, Angie, of Offerman, Michael Davis and wife, Daun, of Offerman, John Davis and wife, Elisha, of Offerman, and Jeffry Davis and wife, Jessica, of Offerman; siblings, Diane Crawford and husband, Randy, of Patterson, Juanita Tyre and husband, Jack, of Offerman, Benjy Davis and wife, Roxanne, of Offerman, and Lyndell Davis and fiancé, Shane Vickery, of Offerman; grandchildren, Corrie Lynn Williams and husband, Tra, Kaitlyn Mohanan and husband, Mith, Devlin Combee, Ashley Thornton and wife, Ashlie, Michael Benjamin Davis and wife, Mallorie, Joseph Wyatt Davis, Clowee Davis, Lorrie Davis, Skyler Lang Davis, Ashly-Ann Davis, Sophie Davis, Emma Joy Davis; great-grandchildren, Wesley Carter, Raiden Williams, Saraya Mohanan, Rowan Mohanan, Madison Combee, Stetson Thornton and Maddox Thornton. Visitation was from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, November 23, at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup. The funeral was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Offerman Baptist Church with Reverends. Freddie Walker and I.B. Boyette officiating. Interment followed in Offerman Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be his family.