Jerrel Roberts

WAYCROSS — Mr. Jerrel Roberts, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness. Roberts was native of Ocala, Fla., and born to the late Jack Roberts and Mamie Smith Roberts. He was a former carpenter and of the Baptist faith. Roberts is survived by three children, Jarrell Roberts of Blackshear, Aaron Roberts of Jesup, and Dawn Driggers (Don) of Alma; six grandchildren, Troy Roberts, Layla Roberts, Skyler Roberts, Shelby Roberts, Hunter Driggers and Aubree Driggers; four siblings, Odell Roberts of Citra, Fla., Derrel Roberts of Citra, Fla., Donald Ray Roberts of Tennessee, and Christine Weaver of Citra, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
468

