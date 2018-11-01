WAYCROSS — Mr. Jerrel Roberts, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness. Roberts was native of Ocala, Fla., and born to the late Jack Roberts and Mamie Smith Roberts. He was a former carpenter and of the Baptist faith. Roberts is survived by three children, Jarrell Roberts of Blackshear, Aaron Roberts of Jesup, and Dawn Driggers (Don) of Alma; six grandchildren, Troy Roberts, Layla Roberts, Skyler Roberts, Shelby Roberts, Hunter Driggers and Aubree Driggers; four siblings, Odell Roberts of Citra, Fla., Derrel Roberts of Citra, Fla., Donald Ray Roberts of Tennessee, and Christine Weaver of Citra, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.