WAYCROSS — Jeffery James Thrift, 38, passed away suddenly Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Waycross. He was born in Homerville, but had resided in Ware County most of his life and attended Ware County High School. He was a funloving painter who loved to joke and make people laugh. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Pearl Thrift, and an uncle, Brad Thrift. He is survived by his mother, Marcia Thrift, of Waycross; two siblings, Mandy Matranga (Joey), of Waycross, and Travis Todd (Melissa), of Patterson; a brother from another mother, Pedro Canales, of Jacksonville, Florida; father, Ferrell Todd, of Waycross; an aunt, Vanessa Thrift Crowe (Bobby), of Waycross; a nephew, Harley Lee (Audrianna); a niece, Destiny Matranga; two cousins, Bradley “Bubba” Thrift (DeeAnna) and Will Thrift (Katie-Beth); beloved dog, Malachi; and numerous other cousins and many friends. A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family began receiving friends at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.