WAYCROSS — Jeffery Eugene Alexander, 38, of Waycross, died Sunday, July 4, at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross. He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., but made Waycross his home for the majority of his life. Alexander worked for Harden’s Concrete and was a member of Gospel Tabernacle. An avid musician, he loved playing his guitar. Alexander was preceded in death by his stepfather, Levon Shatteen. He is survived by three children, Caleb Alexander, Holton Alexander, and Dayton Alexander all of Blackshear; his mother, Wendy Shatteen of Waycross; his father, David Poore of Waycross; one brother, Levi Poore, and his wife, Lisa of Blackshear; one sister, Jessie Poore of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.