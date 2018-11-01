Jeffers signs with Ga. Military College

Special to the WJH

Ware County graduate Savannah Jeffers signed a scholarship offer with Georgia Military College in Milledgeville to continue her athletic career.

The Lady Bulldogs went 36-17 last season in the GCAA (Georgia College Athletic Association) conference tournament earning a trip to the NJCAA national championship in Yuma, Ariz.

Jeffers, the daughter of Buster and Casey Jeffers, led the Lady Gators’ 2020 edition with a .419 batting average. She also led the team in homers (five) and RBIs (27) earning First Team all-Region 1-AAAAA honors.

Jeffers finished her four-year career with a .333 batting average. She slammed 10 homers and drove in 62 runs.

“GMC is getting a great young lady,” said Ware County head coach Rebecca Kirkland. “She is a hard worker and I have no doubt she will help GMC do great things in the years to come.”