WAYCROSS — Jeanette Pittman Clark, 80, of Way- cross died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Harborview Pierce County in Blackshear after a short illness. She was cross to the Agnes Booth Pittman and lived there all of her life. Ms. Clark was a 1958 graduate of Wacona High School and worked in the Bunn Building for an insurance company and also as a Caretaker at Ware Hotel. She was a member of the Waycross Lions Club and the Red Hat Society. Ms. Clark also was a member of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy where she loved to sing and play the piano. She was a wonderful God-fearing lady who would give you the shirt off of her back. She loved her family and friends and wanted every- one to know Jesus as their personal savior. Ms. Clark had many gifts from God and passed them down to her children. Especially her love for Jesus. She witnessed to people on a daily basis and did until she took her last breath. Ms.Clarklovedtolaugh and joke around. Her laugh was infectious and her love was unconditional. She saw the best in everyone. Ms. Clark was loved by many and will be missed terribly. She was one of a kind and a wonderful mother. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Shep- ard, and one brother, Lavelle Pittman. Survivors include two children, William Clark, Jr. and his wife Pam of Waycross and Stephanie Shep- ard and her husband Brett of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Lamar Pittman of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held Saturday morning, August 8, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Black officiating. Active pallbearers were Robert Perrott, Mark Perrott, Keith Crews, Frank Skinner, Ronnie Pittman, and James Pittman. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneral- home.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.