WAYCROSS — Jeanette E. Cook, 73, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after a brief illness. She was born in Batavia, Walker New York to the late Evin Ridge and Violet Harding Ridge. In New York, Mrs. Cook worked with Avon, where she earned President’s Club honors two separate times. She also worked as a dietician for the New York State School for the Blind. In November of 1995, she moved to Waycross with her husband. While in Waycross she worked for a brief period as a receptionist for Brighter Days Ministries. Mrs. Cook was a member of Eagle’s Flight Ministries in Waycross and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxillary and the Disabled American Veterans Auxillary. Mrs. Cook loved to travel. Visiting Canada and Mexico were two of her most memorable trips, and she especially enjoyed visiting her son and granddaughter in California. She is survived by her husband, Dean Cook of Waycross; two sons, James Cook and his wife Amy of San Diego, California, Phillip Cook of Waycross; one granddaughter, Parker Cook of San Diego, California; two brothers, David Ridge and his wife Paula of Connecticut, Douglas Ridge and his wife Colleen of New Hampshire; and numerous other relatives. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Cook will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, at Eagle’s Flight Ministries in Waycross. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m., at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Eagle’s Flight Ministries, P.O. Box 1343, Waycross, Georgia 31502. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.